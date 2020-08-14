Police say four females assaulted employees, took clothing at Westfield Montgomery mall store
Authorities release surveillance video, ask public to help identify them
Montgomery County police said Friday that four females assaulted two employees and took $650 worth of clothing from Zara in Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall on Tuesday.
Police wrote in a press release on Friday that the four people entered Zara around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and stole clothing. When two employees confronted them, one thief threatened them with pepper spray. Two thieves then assaulted the employees, police said.
Police wrote that the females stole around $650 worth of clothing and fled. They tried to steal another $750 worth of clothing, but dropped it during the physical struggle and left it in the store.
Police said the thieves were last seen leaving in a black Ford Focus.
Police released a 48-second video on Friday that includes still images of the four females, along with the Focus. The video also includes a few seconds when three people can be seen hitting each other in what appears to an area of the mall near an ATM.
Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5100.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com