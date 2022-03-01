Police say deaths of man, woman in Germantown might have been murder-suicide

A man and a woman who were found dead with gunshot wounds Monday morning in Germantown might have died in a murder-suicide, according to Montgomery County police.

Michelle Carter, 50, and Richard Maurice Harris, 51, were found dead just after 9 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 18900 block of Highstream Drive, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Major Crimes Division’s homicide unit, which is investigating the deaths, learned that Carter and Harris were previously in a relationship, police said.

Police suspect that Harris killed Carter, then killed himself, according to police department spokeswoman Shiera Goff.

Carter and Harris were both found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Officers found a handgun at the scene.

Carter and Harris’s bodies were found in the parking lot of a townhome community, police said. Carter lived in that community, according to Goff.

Police did not have a hometown for Harris.

Police did not provide additional information about the circumstances of their deaths on Tuesday or about their relationship.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death for Harris and Carter, police said.

