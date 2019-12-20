 Police Say 47 Storage Units Burglarized in North Bethesda
Thefts happened at Extra Space Storage Facility

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police are investigating a report that a male broke into a North Bethesda storage facility and stole from 47 self-storage units this month.

The male entered the Extra Space Storage Facility at 4950 Nicholson Lane around 9:40 p.m. Dec. 2 by following a vehicle with authorized access beyond the security gate, according to police. The male broke the gate so that he could exit, police said.

According to police, the thief took property from 47 self-storage units by breaking the locks and also searched two vehicles. Police said he left the property at 10:52 p.m. in a white sedan.

Police announced the thefts in a press release Friday afternoon and released surveillance video that shows the male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, walking down a wide corridor and later knocking on a door. After a few seconds he turns around.

The male appears to be wearing a bright light around his neck.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

