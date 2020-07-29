Police officers credited with saving stabbing victim’s life in June
D.C. man accused of attack in Fairland area of Silver Spring
Montgomery County police said officers helped save a man’s life in the Fairland area of Silver Spring in June.
Police have charged a man with stabbing and injuring a man following a dispute in a home.
Montgomery County police said in a press release that Marvel Alston, 34, of Washington, D.C., stabbed a 28-year-old man in the 2800 block of Mozart Drive multiple times with a knife on June 28.
Officers who responded and helped care for the victim were credited for their work.
“We are proud of these highly trained officers who, without regard for their own safety during this ongoing pandemic, provided immediate care that saved a life. The officers also placed a dangerous criminal under arrest,” Capt. Darren Francke, commander of the 3rd Police District, said in the press release.
Police shared information about the stabbing, the arrest and the officers’ response on Wednesday in a press release. It was not clear why the press release was issued a month later. A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The press release says police got a call at 4:35 a.m. on June 28 for a report of a stabbing on Mozart Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim lying on the pavement in a townhome parking lot. Police said he was “bleeding profusely and unresponsive.”
Officer Justin Lee found a stab wound in the man’s upper arm and applied a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding, police said.
Lee and Officer Addison White then applied occlusive dressing, often a gauze or sponge, to a wound on his chest, police said.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue then provided additional care, and took the victim to the hospital. He has since been released, police said.
Police said witnesses told them Alston stabbed the victim and that he was in a home on Mozart Drive. An officer called Alston on his cellphone and asked him to meet police at the scene, where he was then arrested.
Police said Alston stabbed the victim multiple times and they found a knife inside the home.
Alston has been charged with first-degree assault. He is due to appear in court Aug. 28 and is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender, according to state court records.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com