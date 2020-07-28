Police looking into whether driver who was pulled over for ‘erratic driving’ on Beltway shot at vehicle minutes earlier
Suspect fled scene and got away after brief police chase
Authorities are investigating whether the driver of a blue Hyundai shot at a vehicle on Monday on the Beltway
Photo from Montgomery County police
When a Montgomery County police officer pulled over a driver on Monday afternoon on the Beltway, a witness pulled up to the scene and told the officer that the driver shot at a vehicle minutes earlier, according to Maryland State Police. Moments later, the suspected shooter pulled away.
State police wrote in a press release on Tuesday that someone fired at least one shot into a vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Monday near the Beltway’s interchange with New Hampshire Avenue. No one was injured.
State police said Montgomery County police conducted a traffic stop on the Beltway’s outer loop of a blue Hyundai sedan just after 3 p.m. for “erratic driving behavior.” When the suspected shooter fled the scene, county police started to pursue the Hyundai, but stopped before they could identify the driver.
Elena Russo, a state police spokeswoman, said the shooting victim also pulled over to talk to the county police officer. She did not know whether the victim pulled over at the same time as the witness or afterward.
Russo said investigators searched the victim’s vehicle and found a bullet hole in the passenger side front door. State police described the Hyundai driver as a “heavy set African American man” with facial hair who was wearing a red shirt.
Russo said the shooting is considered “alleged” because so far only one witness has shared their account.
“It’s alleged, because that’s all the information we have to go on at this point,” she said.
State police released a photo of the alleged shooter and the Hyundai he was driving. They are asking anyone with information to call 301-424-2101.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com