Police investigating threats of shooting at MCPS schools

Police and school district officials are investigating social media posts threatening a shooting at “a number of schools” in Montgomery County.

In a message to the community on Thursday night, MCPS wrote that the social media “threats are similar in style and content and mention a school shooting intended for Friday, Feb. 4 and include racial and hateful comments.”

The police department is investigating and believes “the validity of these threats to be low-level,” the message said.

It did not say how many schools were targeted in the threats and a school district spokesman did not immediately provide information.

The community message said the police department has “committed to having officers ensure that schools are part of regular patrols on Friday.”

Some of the posts — which were shared with Bethesda Beat on Thursday night — make racist comments toward Black and Jewish people. One said: “We are gonna gun down MCPS at 2pm tomorrow” and “All whole lot of bloodshed is gonnabhappen tomorrow.”

The posts shared with Bethesda Beat were made on Instagram.

The threats come two weeks after a Magruder High School student was shot by a classmate.

Police have said the incident was “isolated” and not an active shooter situation.

The student accused of shooting his classmate was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was charged as an adult and is being held without bond. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with a crime.

