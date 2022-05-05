Police investigating shooting following robbery at CVS in Glenmont last month

Montgomery County police said Thursday that they are investigating a shooting that happened following a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Glenmont last month.

Around 9:30 p.m. April 17, officers were called to the store in the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue for the report of a shooting, police said Thursday in a press release. Detectives determined during the investigation that a female had gone into the store and started putting “property” in her bag, police said. Police did not provide additional information about what she was stealing.

When the female tried to leave, an employee blocked the front door trying to stop her, police said. A male then approached the employee and fired his handgun “into the bottom panel” of the door, according to police. The worker then allowed the female to pass, and she ran out of the store with the person who had fired the gun, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the female accused of stealing property from the store on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com