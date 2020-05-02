Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rockville
Death believed to be a homicide
Montgomery County police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Rockville as a homicide.
In a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon, the Montgomery County Police Department wrote that it received an emergency call at 12:50 p.m. reporting the death in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, and that a man was in custody.
The victim was also a man, according to the post.
The investigation remained ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. and a police spokesperson declined to comment further.
