  .2020
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rockville

Death believed to be a homicide

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
Montgomery County police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Rockville as a homicide.

In a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon, the Montgomery County Police Department wrote that it received an emergency call at 12:50 p.m. reporting the death in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, and that a man was in custody.

The victim was also a man, according to the post.

The investigation remained ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. and a police spokesperson declined to comment further.

This story will be updated.

