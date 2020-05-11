Police investigating death in White Oak
Initial call was for a domestic dispute Monday afternoon
By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police said they are conducting a death investigation in the White Oak area after they got a call for a domestic dispute on Monday.
Police wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon that they got the call for a domestic dispute at 3:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.
“All subjects involved” have been identified and found, they wrote.
Police did not say how many people had died or give any other details. A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.
The area is near Francis Scott Key middle and Cresthaven elementary schools.
