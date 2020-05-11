 Police investigating death in White Oak
Initial call was for a domestic dispute Monday afternoon

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Montgomery County police said they are conducting a death investigation in the White Oak area after they got a call for a domestic dispute on Monday.

Police wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon that they got the call for a domestic dispute at 3:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.

“All subjects involved” have been identified and found, they wrote.

Police did not say how many people had died or give any other details. A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

The area is near Francis Scott Key middle and Cresthaven elementary schools.

This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

