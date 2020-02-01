Police investigating burglary at Bethesda home care provider
Video shows male wearing winter hat, coat walking through office door
A male broke into Corewood Care at 5272 River Road in Bethesda on Jan. 11, police say, and stole property.
Montgomery County police are investigating a reported burglary at a home care provider’s office in Bethesda.
Police wrote in a press release Friday that a male broke into Corewood Care at 5272 River Road around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, stole property and left the building.
An employee who was arriving on Jan. 13 to open the business reported the theft, police said.
Police released a video Friday that shows a male wearing a winter hat and coat and carrying a backpack. He was walking through the door of the office.
He then is seen walking through the hallway and going into what appears to be a break room with a refrigerator.
The male later is seen leaving the office carrying a red bag.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 240-773-6710.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com.