  • .2020
Police investigating break-in at Bethesda Target

D.C. police say same person might have broken into T.J. Maxx in Friendship Heights

By Dan Schere
| Published:
police1-edit

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in helping identify a male who broke into a Target in Bethesda Monday.

Police wrote in a press release Friday afternoon that surveillance video shows the intruder break a window and enter the store at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. around 1:10 a.m. on Monday. After a minute, he ran away without taking anything, police said.

Detectives with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department said they think that 30 minutes later, they saw the same person force his way into T.J. Maxx at 5300 Wisconsin Ave., Montgomery County police said. The store is about 1.3 miles south, just across the D.C. border.

Montgomery County police released a 15-second video clip of the intruder on Friday. The intruder is wearing a hooded sweatshirt. It is not clear what he is doing in the video.

Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6710.

 

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

