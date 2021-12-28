Police investigating bank robberies in Bethesda, Poolesville

Montgomery County police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday in Bethesda and another from earlier this month in Poolesville.

In Poolesville, the robber kicked down a plexiglass partition in front of the tellers and hopped over the counter.

Police said in a press release on Monday that someone went to the BB&T Bank in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue in Poolesville around 12:19 p.m. on Dec. 14. Video shows the robber walk in, go directly to the tellers and kick down the plexiglass divider.

The robber jumps onto and over the counter, puts money in a plastic bag and leaves.

Police said when the robber demanded cash, the tellers ran to a vault and locked themselves inside before the robber took cash left on the counter.

The robber was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, gray pants, black boots, black gloves and a black mask, according to police

On Monday at around 1:46 p.m. in Bethesda, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo in the 4900 block of Elm Street.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday that someone went into the bank and gave the teller a threatening note demanding money. The teller then gave money to the robber, who fled, according to police.

Police released a surveillance photo of the Bethesda bank robber on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about either robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

