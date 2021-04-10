Police investigating attempted sexual assault in Germantown

Montgomery County police said they are investigating a report that someone tried to sexually assault a woman in Germantown on Sunday.

Officers got a call for an attempted sexual assault at 7:04 p.m. on Briarcliff Terrace, police said in a press release on Friday.

Police said the woman had entered her apartment when someone went up to her, attacked her and tried to sexually assault her.

Police said a neighbor heard the woman screaming and came to help her. The attacker then ran away, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Police released a 17-second video of the person they think attacked the woman on Friday. The video shows someone in a grey jacket running across a driveway, briefly stopping to pick up a dropped item, then continuing to run off in the same direction.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5050.

