Police investigating antisemitic graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail

Montgomery County police are investigating antisemitic graffiti painted on parts of the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Officers responded to a vandalism report at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road, according to police.

The graffiti on a fence near the trail includes the phrase “white power” and images of swastikas, according to pictures posted on social media.

Police said Sunday afternoon no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In October, graffiti containing the words “white pride” and anti-LGBTQ phrases were found at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and on a bridge that is part of the Trolley Trail.

In a statement Sunday, County Executive Marc Elrich said he was “saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted” by the graffiti.

“As we have in the past, we will organize, unite, and fight back against xenophobic behavior,” Elrich said. “The Montgomery County government will be working with the impacted community and organizations. We will continue to support all efforts, to bring peace, inclusion, and respect to all of our ethnic, racial, and faith communities in wake of this attempt to spread hate in our County.”