Police investigating after man found dead in downtown Silver Spring home

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man in downtown Silver Spring, police said on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of East West Highway just after midnight Tuesday for the report of a “disturbance,” police said in a statement Tuesday. When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead.

Police did not identify the man or provide any additional information. Police said they are investigating and no arrests have been made. There is “no known threat to the community,” police said.

Police did not say why there was no known threat to the community.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The home where the man was found is near the intersection between East West Highway and 16th Street.

