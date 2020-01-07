 Police investigate reported stabbing in Wheaton area
Boy had injuries on hand, back

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Montgomery County police recieved a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday about a boy who walked into the Wheaton Community Recreation Center with stab wounds

Montgomery County police are investigating a report that a boy was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in the Wheaton area.

Officer Rick Goodale, a department spokesman, said in an interview that police received a call around 3 p.m. that the boy was stabbed and had injuries on his hand and back that were not considered life-threatening.

Goodale said police received the call from a staff member at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center on Georgia Avenue that a boy walked into the center after he was stabbed.

Goodale said he wasn’t sure where the boy went to school or how old he was.

The boy initially declined to answer questions from the recreation center staff about what happened, but later began cooperating, Goodale said.

Carmen Berrios, a spokeswoman for the county’s recreation department, referred all questions to police.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon she was unaware of the stabbing and couldn’t confirm whether the student attends MCPS.

Staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

