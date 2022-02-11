Police investigate reported shooting of man in Germantown

Montgomery County police say they are investigating a reported shooting in Germantown that injured a man Thursday night.

Police got a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the area of Cinnamon Drive and Mustard Seed Court, according to Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, a police spokesman.

Officers found a man with “trauma to his body,” he wrote in an email.

The man was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Cortes-Vazquez. He said police plan to issue a press release on Friday.

The area where the man was found is in a residential community near Gunner’s Branch Local Park and Clopper Mill Elementary School.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com