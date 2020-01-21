 Police investigate reported sexual assault in Gaithersburg
Police investigate reported sexual assault in Gaithersburg

Inappropriate touching by man alleged

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a woman in Gaithersburg that they say happened Monday.

Police wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon that a male inappropriately touched a woman from behind between 6 and 7 a.m. Monday. She was walking on a path near the intersection of Mountain Laurel Lane and Flower Hill Way.

The area where the alleged assault happened is near Flower Hill Park and Flower Hill Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

Police said the woman described her attacker as roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 175 pounds with a “medium build.” There was no estimate of his age.

Police gave no other details Tuesday afternoon. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5050.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

