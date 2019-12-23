Police Investigate Burglary of Ethiopian Market in Silver Spring
Intruder threw cinder block through window
Photo via Montgomery County police
A burglar broke into an Ethiopian market last month using a cinder block and stole cash, Montgomery County police said.
The man broke into the Enebla Market and Carry Out at 7849 Eastern Ave. in Silver Spring on Nov. 22 by throwing a cinder block through the window around 2:56 a.m. He then took money from the cash register, police said. Police did not say how much money he took.
Enebla Market and Carry Out is an Ethiopian market at the south end of downtown Silver Spring, near the District of Columbia border.
Police announced the reported burglary in a press release Monday. They said the man is 50 to 60 years old and 5’7’’ to 5’9’’. He was wearing a blue sweater and black jacket.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-6870.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com