 Police identify woman who died after Kensington fire
  • .2020
  • .Police identify woman who died after Kensington fire

Police identify woman who died after Kensington fire

Shed on Summit Avenue burned, authorities said

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Shed fire resized

Caroline Gaiser, 34, died following a fire on Tuesday in Kensington, Montgomery County police said Thursday

Photo via Pete Piringer

Montgomery County police have identified the woman who died from a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon in Kensington.

Caroline Gaiser, 34, died after being injured in the fire, Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, confirmed in an interview Thursday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue was called to Summit Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a “well-involved” shed fire, spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. A woman was critically injured and a man had injuries not considered life-threatening, he wrote.

Goodale, in a previous interview Thursday, said police learned Wednesday night that someone had died in the fire.

Piringer said on Wednesday that the woman who was injured was a professional fire performer.

She was taken to the burn center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., Piringer said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Sugarloaf resized

Updated: Suspect fatally shot in Virginia Beach was wanted in 1992 killing near Sugarloaf Mountain

Montgomery County police confronted man Wednesday during attempt to arrest him
Wheaton High

Threats reported at Wheaton, John F. Kennedy high schools were not credible, police say

They happened the same day, but were unrelated
Untitled design (21)

Northwood High building project gets preliminary approval

New school will have space for 2,700 students

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Development Officer – Women’s Philanthropy |

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Finance Manager |

ME&A, Inc.

Garden Center Sales Associates |

American Plant

OR Scheduler |

Johns Hopkins Surgical Center

Software Developer |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Executive Administrative Assistant & Corporate Social Responsibility Professional |

Choice Hotels International

Activism and Outreach Intern |

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Audio Visual Technician |

Marriott Hotels

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested