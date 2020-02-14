Police identify woman who died after Kensington fire
Shed on Summit Avenue burned, authorities said
Caroline Gaiser, 34, died following a fire on Tuesday in Kensington, Montgomery County police said Thursday
Photo via Pete Piringer
Montgomery County police have identified the woman who died from a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon in Kensington.
Caroline Gaiser, 34, died after being injured in the fire, Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, confirmed in an interview Thursday.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue was called to Summit Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a “well-involved” shed fire, spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. A woman was critically injured and a man had injuries not considered life-threatening, he wrote.
Goodale, in a previous interview Thursday, said police learned Wednesday night that someone had died in the fire.
Piringer said on Wednesday that the woman who was injured was a professional fire performer.
She was taken to the burn center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., Piringer said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com