Police identify woman killed in Fairland crash with Metrobus

Montgomery County police have identified a woman who died after her vehicle crashed into a Metrobus in Fairland earlier this month.

Dina Perez, 63, of Silver Spring, was driving a 1987 Toyota Camry station wagon west on Fairland Road near the intersection with Fairridge Drive on Dec. 19 around 8 p.m., police said in a press release.

Perez veered into the eastbound lane and struck a Metrobus, police said at the time.

The bus driver, who was the only person inside, was not injured.

At the time of the crash, police did not release Perez’s name, stating that they would notify her family first. Her name was released on Monday, eight days after the crash. When asked about the delay in releasing Perez’s name, Officer Casandra Durham, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that “in this instance, it took us several days to locate/identify and notify family.”

