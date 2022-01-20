Police identify Wheaton pedestrian killed in crash, looking for hit-and-run driver

Montgomery County police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash in Wheaton on Monday night.

Luz Marina Roa, 59, was trying to cross Veirs Mill Road around 6:20 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on the road near the intersection with Ferrara Avenue, police said in a press release.

The vehicle driver fled without giving aid to Roa, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Monday that they think the vehicle that hit Roa was a silver or light blue Volkswagen Passat from 2012 to 2015.

The vehicle might have damage to the front bumper, headlight, hood, grille, side mirror or windshield, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 301-279-8000.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com