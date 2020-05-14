 Police identify victim in White Oak homicide
She had been temporarily living in Florida, they said

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Montgomery County police have identified a woman they said was killed by a man in the White Oak area on Monday afternoon.

Linh Ngoc Thai Pham, 23, was killed by Biet Van Tran, 63, of the 900 block of Balmoral Drive on Monday, police said on Wednesday. Tran injured two others during the attack, police said.

Police had given details of the killing in a press release on Tuesday, but didn’t release Pham’s identity, saying they needed to notify her family first. They released her name in a press release Wednesday evening.

Police said Pham temporarily lived in Florida before visiting a home in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive. She and the two other victims, who police said were from Florida, had been staying in the home for a few days.

Police said on Tuesday that Tran and the victims had a dispute leading up to the killing, in which Tran assaulted a man. The man fled the home to a neighbor’s house to call 911. Police said Tran then attacked the two women in the home.

A call for a possible stabbing came in around 3:22 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the victims inside the home. Pham and the other woman had stab wounds, and the man had injuries from an assault, police said.

Pham died at the scene, police said. The other woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Tran has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. He is due in court July 10.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

