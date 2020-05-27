 Police identify victim in Glenmont shooting
Witnesses reported seeing two men leave the scene

By Dan Schere
Montgomery County police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in the Glenmont area.

Francisco Anton Medrano Campos, 29, of the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle died Tuesday, police said.

He was shot in the area where he lived, police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. They are investigating Campos’ death as a homicide.

Police said Wednesday that officers got a call at 7:07 a.m. for a shooting in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle, and found a man, later identified as Campos, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, police said.

County police and Maryland National Capital Park Police searched the area, but didn’t find anyone they think might have been involved in the shooting, the press release said. Witnesses told them they saw two men leaving the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

