Police identify victim in Aspen Hill shooting
19-year-old’s death being investigated as a homicide
Montgomery County police have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night in Aspen Hill.
Robert George Dockery, 19, died after he was shot around 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue, police wrote in a press release.
Police initially provided brief details of the shooting in a press release on Thursday, then released Dockery’s name in an update on Friday. Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said there have been no arrests in the case as of Friday afternoon.
Police said officers from the 4th District who were in the area heard gunshots. Police then received multiple calls for a reported shooting on Hewitt Avenue.
Officers went to the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue and found Dockery with a gunshot wound.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue came to the scene and tried to save Dockery’s life before taking him to the hospital. Dockery died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.
No other details about the shooting were available Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating Dockery’s death as a homicide. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 240-773-5070.
