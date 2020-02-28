 Police identify pedestrian killed in White Oak on Saturday
  • .2020
  • .Police identify pedestrian killed in White Oak on Saturday

Police identify pedestrian killed in White Oak on Saturday

They are asking the public for help in finding his family

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Herrera resized

Hector Ruben Caballero Herrera

Photo via Montgomery County police

Montgomery County police have identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a truck Saturday night in White Oak.

Hector Ruben Caballero Herrera, 49, died Saturday. Police say he was struck by a Ford Transit 250 traveling north on New Hampshire Avenue, driven by Oscar Armando Rodas-Sanchez. Rodas-Sanchez was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Herrera died at the scene, police said.

Police did not immediately release Herrera’s identity, stating they wanted to contact his family first. But they released his name and photo in a press release Friday afternoon after they couldn’t find any of his family members.

Police are asking anyone with information about Herrera’s family to call them at 240-773-6620.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

PurpleLine1

Federal judge who lives near future Chevy Chase Lake Purple Line station recuses himself from lawsuit

He says a ruling could affect him ‘personally and financially’
Untitled design (33)

‘Watchful waiting’: County officials, school district preparing for local coronavirus cases

County Council will receive briefing on Tuesday
Untitled design (32)

Three sites remain for possible elementary school in Bethesda area

Other capital amendments include reassigning Clarksburg Elementary students

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested