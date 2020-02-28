Police identify pedestrian killed in White Oak on Saturday
They are asking the public for help in finding his family
Hector Ruben Caballero Herrera
Photo via Montgomery County police
Montgomery County police have identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a truck Saturday night in White Oak.
Hector Ruben Caballero Herrera, 49, died Saturday. Police say he was struck by a Ford Transit 250 traveling north on New Hampshire Avenue, driven by Oscar Armando Rodas-Sanchez. Rodas-Sanchez was not injured and stayed at the scene.
Herrera died at the scene, police said.
Police did not immediately release Herrera’s identity, stating they wanted to contact his family first. But they released his name and photo in a press release Friday afternoon after they couldn’t find any of his family members.
Police are asking anyone with information about Herrera’s family to call them at 240-773-6620.
