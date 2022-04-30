Police identify pedestrian killed in North Bethesda crash

A HAWK pedestrian signal. Getty Images

Montgomery County police have identified a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in North Bethesda on Thursday.

Eric Frank Grosse Jr., 74, of Rockville died after being hit by an SUV near the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police. The intersection is the same one where another pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle three years ago, and her death led to the installation of a high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon at the site.

According to police, Grosse was in the crosswalk when a 2019 Subaru Forester traveling west struck him. The driver, whom police have not identified, stayed at the scene.

Grosse was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A member of Grosse’s family who answered the phone Friday evening declined to speak to a reporter.

Grosse is the fourth pedestrian who has been killed by a motorist in Montgomery County this year. One cyclist also has died in a vehicle crash this year.

On July 20, 2019, 31-year-old Jennifer DiMauro was struck by a Chevrolet Spark in the same intersection where Grosse was hit, and died from her injuries a few days later. After DiMauro’s death, transit advocates lobbied for more HAWK signals, which helped convince county officials of their benefits, Transportation Director Chris Conklin said in December 2019.

