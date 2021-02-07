Police identify man who Montgomery County deputy sheriff fatally shot

Montgomery County police have identified a man who a county deputy sheriff fatally shot Saturday morning near Laytonsville after the man attacked him.

Kevin Costlow, 52, of Laytonsville, was “driving and acting erratically” in his Volkswagen sedan on Olney Laytonsville Road (Md. 108) around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police said in a press release Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin told reporters on Saturday that a man almost drove into another car, but it swerved and crashed into a telephone pole. He then drove into the front of another car before getting out and trying to attack those inside with a large piece of wood, Popkin said on Saturday.

Neither Popkin nor Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones identified Costlow on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, authorities had not released the name of the deputy who shot Costlow.

Police said on Sunday that the deputy happened to be driving in the area at the time. When Costlow hit him with the piece of wood around the head and neck, the deputy shot Costlow, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Popkin said on Saturday that the deputy tried to use a Taser before shooting Costlow, but it’s not clear whether it activated.

Additional emphasis on Taser usage during police training was one of 87 recommendations made in a recent report released by a task force County Executive Marc Elrich convened last year.

Popkin said during Saturday’s press conference that the deputy’s name would be released in a few days after his family was notified.

Authorities said on Saturday that the deputy who shot Costlow was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The county police department’s Major Crimes Division is investigating Saturday’s shooting, police said Sunday.

When that investigation is over, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the findings as part of a mutual agreement between the two counties. The state’s attorney’s office in one county investigates when an officer in the other county shoots someone, leading to injury or death.

Saturday’s shooting was the second time this year that a law enforcement officer in Montgomery County fatally shot someone. On Jan. 8, at least one Gaithersburg police officer shot 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran following a confrontation with four plain clothes officers.

