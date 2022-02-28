Police identify man killed in three-vehicle crash upcounty

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash on Friday in an area of northern Montgomery County.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, 29-year-old Sagar Yogeshkumar Rami of Owings Mills was driving a white 2014 Toyota Corolla south on Ridge Road near Kings Valley Road, police said in a press release on Monday.

Rami crossed the center line and sideswiped a silver 2004 Honda Pilot going north, police said. Rami then hit a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna van traveling north, police said.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service members tried to save Rami’s life, but he died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Sienna was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said on Monday. The driver and two passengers in the Honda were not injured and stayed at the scene.

The stretch of Ridge Road where the crash happened is in northern Montgomery County near Cedar Grove Elementary School and Damascus Recreational Park.

