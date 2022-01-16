Police identify Gaithersburg bicyclist who died after crash with trash collection truck

Montgomery County police have identified a bicyclist who died Friday morning after a crash in Gaithersburg.

Zhen Xiu Chen, 61, of Gaithersburg, was riding a bicycle around 8:30 a.m. and crossing South Frederick Avenue near South Westland Drive in a crosswalk, police said in a press release.

The driver of a Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck was turning right onto South Frederick Avenue.

Police said there was a crash involving the bicycle and the truck, but gave no other details about how it happened.

Chen was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, where she later died, police said.

Police have not identified the driver of the trash truck. Prior to last summer, county police regularly identified drivers who were involved in fatal crashes and survived.

The area where the crash happened is near Rosemont Elementary School and the Walnut Hill shopping center.

