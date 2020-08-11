Police identify driver who died in Cloverly crash as Howard County man
Car struck utility pole; happened at about the same time as similar fatal crash in Potomac
Montgomery County police said a Howard County man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Cloverly.
Mark Robert Bonhag, 56, of Highland, Md., died when police say the Mazda6 sedan he was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and McNeil Lane around 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
Bonhag was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.
Bonhag’s death came just hours after another fatal single-vehicle crash on Monday night. David Jesse Nebb, 25, of Rockville, died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Potomac.
Police said Nebb was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra south on River Road when the car went off the road, struck a utility pole and caught fire around 10:51 p.m.
Nebb was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash happened in a rural part of the county close to the Potomac River
Police posted about both crashes on Twitter Monday night and Tuesday, but gave few details.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com