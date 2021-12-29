Police identify Clarksburg man killed when his vehicle hit building in Damascus

Montgomery County police have identified a Clarksburg man who died when his vehicle crashed into a building in Damascus, sparking a fire.

Ronald Edward Samuels Jr., 40, died after his vehicle went off the road and hit a building in the 9900 block of Main Street around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police said Samuels was in a vehicle that was traveling north on Ridge Road, when it came to a Y-shaped intersection with Lewis Drive and Main Street. The vehicle went off the road and hit a dumpster, then a building, police said.

Police released information about the crash on Dec. 20, but did not identify Samuels, stating that they would release his name once his family was notified.

Pete Piringer, a Fire & Rescue spokesman, previously said the crash sparked a fire that caused more than $650,000 in damage.

