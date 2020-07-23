Police identify body found in Potomac River as Virginia man
Montgomery Fire & Rescue recovered the body on Tuesday
Montgomery County police have identified the body of a man who was found in the Potomac River on Tuesday.
Police said in a press release on Thursday that Ankit Kumar, 30, of McLean, Va. was identified as the deceased person.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue recovered the body on Tuesday after responding to a call for after 7 p.m. A kayaker and people on the Virginia shore reported seeing a distressed swimmer or a body.
On Wednesday, police gave a description of the body and asked for the public’s help in identifying it.
Police wrote in the press release on Thursday that they are still investigating Kumar’s death. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com