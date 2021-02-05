Police identify body found in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police have identified a man found dead behind a building in Gaithersburg Thursday, and said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Tyshun Gary Jaheim Williams, 19, of Washington, D.C., was found behind a building in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road, police said in a press release on Friday.

Police said Williams’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. The autopsy determined that he was shot in a homicide.

Police said investigators think Williams was killed Wednesday night. No one had been arrested or charged as of Friday afternoon.

Police posted on Twitter Thursday evening that they found the body of a male with trauma to the upper body, which led them to believe his death was suspicious. They did not identify him or provide additional information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Montgomery County has experienced an uptick in homicides this year, with seven in January alone.

