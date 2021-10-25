Police identify 4-year-old girl killed in Silver Spring crash

Montgomery County police have identified a 4-year-old girl who was killed after three vehicles crashed in Silver Spring last week.

Iliana Hernandez, 4, of Silver Spring, was killed in the crash, police said in a press release on Monday. Police initially described the victim as 3 years old, but corrected that on Monday.

Officers got a call for a crash around 10:13 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Dexter Avenue, police said last week.

Police said the driver of a black 2020 Ford Fusion was trying to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto Dexter Avenue. The Fusion was struck by a black 2005 Acura RSX and a silver 2021 Honda Civic that were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, police said.

During the crash, the Acura went off the road and hit a nearby brick wall, while the Civic and Fusion stayed on the road, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Acura were taken to the hospital with injuries that police considered serious but not life-threatening. Hernandez, who was in the back of the Acura, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The drivers of the Honda and Ford were also taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the names of anyone else who was involved in the crash.

