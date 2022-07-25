Police identify 25-year-old man killed in White Oak collision

Montgomery County police have identified a 25-year-old man who was killed Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash in the White Oak area.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Ovidio Aroldo Gonzalez Cortez of Silver Spring was driving a Chevrolet Express 2500 van north on New Hampshire Avenue near the intersection with Lockwood Drive when he crossed the median and struck a blue 2008 Toyota Corolla traveling in the southbound lane, police said in a press release. The Corolla then hit a Metrobus traveling south, police said.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The drivers of the Corolla and the Metrobus were taken to local hospitals with injuries considered minor, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

