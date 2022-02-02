Montgomery County police say they have found a Volkswagen Passat they think might have been involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Jan. 17 in Wheaton. Photo from Montgomery County police

This story was updated at 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, to include information about the timeline of collision reconstruction investigations

Montgomery County police say they found a vehicle that fatally struck a 59-year-old pedestrian in Wheaton last month. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office is considering charges against the driver, who has been questioned, authorities said.

Luz Marina Roa was struck and killed at the intersection of Veirs Mill Road and Ferrara Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to police. She was trying to cross Veirs Mill Road.

Police said on Tuesday that they “obtained a statement from the operator” of the Passat, and he was released pending charges from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday that collision reconstruction investigations typically take at least a couple of months, so it will likely be that long before any possible charges are filed.

After the crash, police said they thought the vehicle that hit Roa was a light blue Volkswagen Passat built between 2012 and 2015 and that it had damage to the bumper area, left-front headlight assembly and left sideview mirror.

On Friday, police held a press conference to ask for the public’s help in finding the vehicle that hit Roa, offering up to a $2,500 reward for information about the crash.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday that detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit tracked down the Passat in Washington, D.C., following several tips about the vehicle owner that came after the press conference.

The driver has given a statement and the state’s attorney “will make the determination on charges following completion of the investigation,” police said in the press release.

Detectives are examining the Passat for evidence, police said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com