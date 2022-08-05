Police conducting ‘death investigation’ in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police said Friday afternoon that officers were “conducting a death investigation” in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

The police department announced the investigation in a Twitter post at 3:56 p.m. and said “more information will be released as it becomes available.”

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No additional information was immediately available.

The location is in the area of Sligo Creek Parkway and Sligo Creek Trail.