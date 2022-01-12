Police camera video shows person jump out of car, point gun, before officers shot him

Screenshot via YouTube

Police camera footage released by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday shows someone jump from a car during a traffic stop in Silver Spring last month and point a gun at Montgomery County police officers, who responded with numerous shots, killing the person.

The person rushed from the passenger side of the car. There also was a driver in the car.

Four officers shot and killed 27-year-old Osman Sesay early on Dec. 29 during a traffic stop near the intersection of Wayne and Dartmouth avenues, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

Police were in the area and stopped the car because of an earlier report of a shooting nearby.

Authorities have said that around 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 29, an off-duty officer got a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Bonifant Street. He found a man who had been shot and injured. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The AG’s office released about 7 minutes of video on Wednesday, which begins with an angle from Officer Nathan Lenhart’s cruiser.

A voice on the radio can be heard saying that a white Mercedes, connected to the earlier shooting, had made a left onto Fenton Street. Soon after, the Mercedes can be seen driving by on the left side. An officer says “stay with them,” and Lenhart’s cruiser begins to follow it.

Less than a minute later, the Mercedes stops and the cruiser pulls up behind it. Several times, an officer can be heard telling the driver to roll down the window. At one point, an officer says “roll down the window. Turn the engine off. Keep your hands where we can see them.”

After the officer tells the driver several times to put both hands out the window, a person on the left side of the car and a person on the right side of the car can be seen putting both hands out the window.

An officer then gives a command to the driver to reach from the outside and open the door. The passenger then opens their door, to which an officer responds by yelling “stay in the car.”

The passenger then jumps out of the car and turns to point a gun at officers. Then, there are numerous gunshots in rapid succession. The person who had the gun appears to try to run away as the gunshots ring out. The person’s body can then be seen on the ground, with a gun also on the ground nearby.

After shots are fired, an officer can be heard yelling “nobody f—ing move” to the person still inside the Mercedes on the driver’s side.

The video of the shooting is shown from three different cameras.

Later, footage from a fourth camera that a witness officer was wearing shows Sesay’s gun in the street next to the Mercedes. Sesay’s body, blurred in the video, is on the sidewalk next to the Mercedes.

As the officers approach the car, one says to “look at the car” in case someone else is inside. It’s not clear at that point if anyone else is in the Mercedes.

Questions about shooting remain

The four officers who fired shots are with the Patrol Services Bureau of the department, according to the AG’s office. They are:

Karli Dorsey, who has been with the department 1.5 years

Lenhart, who has been with the department for 8 years

Dennis Tejada, who has been with the department for 15 years

Eric Kessler, who has been with the department for 7 years

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a briefing immediately following the Dec. 29 shooting that Sesay fired at the officers before they shot him.

But the AG’s office only said Sesay pointed the gun before the officers fired. It isn’t clear from Wednesday’s video whether Sesay shot at the officers.

The four officers who shot Sesay have been placed on administrative leave, which is the standard practice for any officer who uses deadly force.

The AG’s office is investigating last month’s shooting because it became the agency that investigates deadly uses of force by police agencies in Maryland as of October. Montgomery County police are investigating the shooting of the man who was injured on Bonifant Street.

County police have said they think Sesay knew the man who was injured on Bonifant Street, but have not shared more information about those circumstances.

Shiera Goff, a county police spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that state law does not allow the department to comment on the shooting or investigation.

Other shootings in 2021

The shooting of Sesay is one of five fatal shootings by law enforcement officers in Montgomery County in 2021. The other four were:

The shooting of 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran following a confrontation with four plainclothes Gaithersburg officers in January. A Montgomery County grand jury declined to charge the officers.

The shooting of a man in Laytonsville by a county sheriff’s deputy in February after he attacked the deputy with a large tree branch. The deputy was later cleared of wrongdoing by the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, under a reciprocal agreement between the counties to investigate fatal shootings.

An off-duty Pentagon officer was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing two men in Takoma Park in April. Court records show a trial scheduled for early March.

After a standoff of more than 90 minutes, four Montgomery County officers fired shots at 21-year-old Ryan LeRoux on July 16 in the drive-through lane of a McDonald’s in Gaithersburg, killing him. Howard County authorities are investigating the shooting.

