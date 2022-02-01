Police Blotter: Vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Rockville areas

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 7300 block of Brookville Road between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 5.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 7800 block of Stratford Road between 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 4 and 6. The thefts happened in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive and the 7700 block of Westlake Terrace.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 10 and 14. The thefts happened in the 8500 block of 16th Street and the 3500 block of Hamlet Place. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles in the first and 5100 blocks of Pooks Hill Road between Jan. 1 and 13. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 5700 block of Marinelli Road around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 4. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Corral Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 14. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Commercial theft
- Someone stole merchandise from the Target at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The thief implied that he had a weapon.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money from the Subway restaurant at 5286 Randolph Road around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 12. The robber implied that he had a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Theft from vehicle
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 14300 block of Stonebridge View Drive between 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of East Gude Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. The victim told police her key was stolen and used to steal the vehicle.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assault occurred in the area of Redland Road and Crabbs Branch Way around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The attacker displayed a weapon.
- Someone assaulted a man in the 9700 block of Traville Gateway Drive. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Bank robberies
- Someone stole money from the Congressional Bank in the 7900 block of Tuckerman Lane around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5.
- Someone robbed the Sun Trust Bank in the 14100 block of Darnestown Road around 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 5.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Jan. 2 and 4. The thefts happened in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive and the 1500 block of East West Highway. Force was reported in one case.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Dec. 30 and Jan. 6 on Gilmoure Drive, Crestmoor Circle, Mt. Pisgah Road and Elton Road. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 12500 block of Montclair Drive between 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 5.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Dec. 26 and 31. The thefts happened in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard and the 3700 block of Angelton Court. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue between 10:55 and 11:05 a.m. on Jan. 11. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between Jan. 11 and 14. Two thefts occurred in the 1600 block of Flora Lane and the other occurred in the 2600 block of Holman Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 1700 block of January Drive between 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 14 on Greencastle Ridge Terrace, Ballet Way and Monmouth Drive. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 7. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3500 block of Sheffield Manor Terrace between 9 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 3.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Dale Drive between 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a job It was recovered on Jan. 15.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike between 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 and midnight on Jan. 9.
- A vehicle trailer was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive between 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Carjacking
- Two people stole property and a vehicle key from a man in the 500 block of Domer Avenue around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. One of the robbers displayed a weapon. They then stole his vehicle.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money from a man in the 9300 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 4. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone stole money from a 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue early on Jan. 13. The robber displayed a weapon.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people took property from a woman in the 10800 block of Margate Road around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was takekn from Golden China at 12719 Columbia Pike between noon on Jan. 1 and 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 3. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from Dunkin Donuts at 11140 New Hampshire Ave. early on Jan. 3. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from the Silverton Condominium at 1201 East West Highway between 6:20 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. Force was reported.
- Two people took pharmaceuticals from the Medicine Shoppe at 10313 Georgia Ave. early on Jan. 14. Force was reported.
- Money and merchandise were stolen from The Beauty Center at 11273 New Hampshire Ave. between Jan. 9 and 13.
- Someone stole money from the Dash In Shell at 11150 New Hampshire Ave. early on Jan. 12.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 17500 block of Amity Drive between 1 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 5. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the area of Quail Valley Boulevard and Bluebird Terrace between 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 3. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4 from the area of Old Game Preserve Road and Falling River Drive, the area of Stedwick Road and Watkins Mill Road and the area of Stedwick Road and Capehart Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 10 and 12. The thefts happened in the area of Centerway Road and Montgomery Village Avenue, and the 9100 block of Centerway Road. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 20000 block of Lumaryn Place between 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 13. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 7800 block of Epsilon Drive between 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 7. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with the keys inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7300 block of Cliff Pine Drive between 10 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Ridge Road early on Jan. 14.
Armed robbery
- Two people took property from a man in the 17100 block of Downing Street around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The robbers displayed weapons.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from a medical office at 9601 Blackwell Road around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com