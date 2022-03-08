Police Blotter: Vehicle thefts reported in Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg areas

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Ross Court between 1 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 10100 block of Thornwood Road between 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 24. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 20 and 22. The thefts happened on Farnham Drive, Berkshire Drive and Fleming Avenue. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 17 and 23. The thefts happened on Custer Road, Jefferson Street, Johnson Avenue, South Brook Lane, Linden Avenue, Corsica Drive and Goddard Road. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 10300 block of Oaklyn Drive between noon and 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of 16th Street between 7 a.m. on Feb. 20 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 21.
- Two people stole a vehicle in the 3500 block of University Boulevard West around 7 a.m. on Feb. 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4500 block of Everett Street around 6:10 a.m. on Feb. 26. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5600 block of Knollwood Road early on Feb. 26. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
Armed robbery
- Two people stole money and property from Food Stop Mini Mart in the 4800 block of Boiling Brook Parkway around 7 a.m. on Feb. 20. One robber displayed a weapon.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 18 and 21. The thefts happened on Kipling Road, Titonka Way, Needwood Road and Keats Court. Force was reported in four cases.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Seven Locks Road between 7:20 and 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 25. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11900 block of Darnestown Road between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- Two people allegedly stole a vehicle in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike early on Feb. 22. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 15100 block of Frederick Road between noon on Feb. 19 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.
- Two vehicles were stolen in the 12400 block of Park Potomac Avenue between Feb. 23 and 25.
Theft
- Three people stole merchandise from Eyeland Optical in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 17 and 24. The thefts happened in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue and the 8000 block of Kennett Street. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive between 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 21. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from a vehicle in the 3100 block of Memory Lane between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of 13th Street and Eastern Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 21. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Fenton Street between 6:45 and 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 21. It was recovered on Feb. 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue early on Feb. 23. It was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1500 block of Live Oak Drive between 11 p.m. on Feb. 19 and noon on Feb. 20. It was recovered on Feb. 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1900 block of Grey Castle Way between 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 24.
- Two people allegedly stole a vehicle at LA Fitness in the 2100 block of Industrial Parkway around 8 p.m. on Feb. 22. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Armed carjacking
- Three people stole a man’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26. One of the robbers displayed a weapon.
Armed robbery
- Two people stole money and property from a woman in the 9400 block of Georgia Avenue around 7 a.m. on Feb. 20. The robbers displayed weapons.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from an office building under construction in the 1300 block of Apple Avenue between 10 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 6 a.m. on Feb. 21.
- Money was taken from Café X-Press in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Force was reported.
- Money was taken from Capitol Tattoo in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue early on Feb. 23. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 18 and 24. The thefts happened in the first block of Briardale Court and the 15900 block of Shady Grove Road. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18500 block of Carriage Walk Circle between 6 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Quail Valley Boulevard and Barn Swallow Terrace between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole money from a woman in the 18200 block of Contour Road early on Feb. 21. The robber implied that he had a weapon.
- Someone stole money at Sally’s Beauty in the 18200 block of Contour Road around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 21. The robber displayed a weapon.
