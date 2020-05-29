Police Blotter: Two vehicle thefts in Rockville area; Two commercial burglaries in Bethesda area
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police May 10 through 16
By Dan Schere
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 12800 block of Twinbrook Parkway between 7 p.m. on May 14 and 9:05 a.m. on May 15.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between May 13 and 16. The thefts happened in the unit block of Frances Green Court and the 11100 block of Rutledge Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 15100 block of Southlawn Lane between 4 p.m. on May 8 and 11:45 a.m. on May 11. It was recovered on May 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12100 block of Parklawn Drive between 5 p.m. on May 13 and 7 a.m. on May 14.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a garage at a home in the 4800 block of Mori Drive between 2 p.m. on May 12 and 2 p.m. on May 13. The garage door was reportedly left open.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the area of Beach Drive and Woodbine Street between 4 and 4:45 p.m. on May 13. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between April 27 and May 15. Affected streets included Brookfield Drive, Roxbury Drive, Kensington Avenue, Frederick Avenue, Carroll Place, Asbury Place, Kent Street and Frederick Place.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between May 13 and 15. Two thefts happened in the 11100 block of Ardwick Drive and the other was in the 5900 block of Valerian Lane. Force was reported in one case.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 4:30 and 5:17 p.m. on May 12. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 10 and 16. Affected streets included Alta Vista Road, Alta Vista Terrace, Fresno Road, Elsmere Avenue and Wickett Terrace.
Vehicle theft
- A motorcycle was taken in the 6400 block of Rock Forrest Drive between 9 a.m. on May 14 and 10:30 a.m. on May 16.
Commercial burglaries
- Money was taken from Yirasai Sushi at 5110 Ridgefield Road early on May 10. Force was reported.
- Money was taken at Fish Taco at 7945 MacArthur Blvd. early on May 10. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between May 10 and 14. Affected streets included Sligo Creek Parkway, East West Highway, Gist Avenue, King Street and Eastern Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between 11 a.m. on May 9 and 8 p.m. on May 10. Affected streets included Dexter Avenue, Haywood Circle and McKenney Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between May 9 and 16. Two thefts happened in the 8500 through 8800 blocks of Piney Branch Road and the other was in the 900 block of Daleview Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between May 8 and 15. Affected streets included Oaklawn Court, Neely Road, Elton Road and Mount Pisgah Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from three vehicles between 8 p.m. on May 9 and 11 a.m. on May 10. Two thefts happened in the 12300 block of Featherwood Drive and the first block of Featherwood Court. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Burnt Mills Avenue between 1:30 and 11:30 a.m. on May 13.
Aggravated assault
- Someone was assaulted in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 9:32 p.m. on May 13. The attacker showed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Medication was taken from Musgrove Pharmacy at 2415 Musgrove Road early on May 12. Force was reported.
