Police Blotter: Three vehicles reportedly stolen from Audi of Silver Spring

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicle
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Cheltenham Drive between noon and 8 p.m. June 9.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 5 and 8. The thefts happened on Byeforde Road and Montgomery and Woodstock avenues. Force was reported.
- Money, property and a part were taken from two vehicles between June 3 and 5. The thefts happened in the 10300 block of Montrose Avenue and the 10900 block of Brewer House Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money was taken from four vehicles between June 5 and 8. The thefts happened in the first block of Wellesley Circle and the 5200 block of River Road. Force was reported in one case.
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 4 and 9. The thefts happened on Pooks Hill Road, Hollins and Singleton drives and Whittier Boulevard. Force was reported in four cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 7100 block of Westlake Terrace between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. June 8.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 4300 block of East West Highway between 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6300 block of Kenhowe Drive between 9 p.m. June 5 and 7 a.m. June 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6200 block of Singleton Place between 6:30 a.m. June 5 and 8 a.m. June 6. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on June 8.
Armed robberies
- Someone stole property from a mail carrier in the 4600 block of Chase Avenue around 12:15 p.m. June 9. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone took money from a woman in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive around 5:10 p.m. June 10.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from a storage area in the Maizon apartments in the 4900 block of Moorland Lane around 3 p.m. June 2. Force was reported.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 15800 block of Paramount Drive between 11:45 p.m. June 7 and noon June 9.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between June 5 and 10. The thefts happened in the 300 block of Prettyman Drive and the 11200 block of Gainsborough Road. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway between 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 7. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike between 6:45 and 10:40 p.m. June 8. The driver reported misplacing her key.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of Daphney House Way early June 10.
Thefts
- Two people took merchandise from T-Mobile in the 12200 block of Rockville Pike around 7:45 p.m. June 2.
- Two people took merchandise from AT&T in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road around 4:45 p.m. June 6.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 4 and 9. The thefts happened on Pennydog Lane, Luzerne Avenue, Hildarose Drive and Warren Street. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road between 3 p.m. June 8 and 6:30 a.m. June 9. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between June 5 and 9. The thefts happened in the 11200 block of Columbia Pike and the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Lane. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between June 4 and 7. The thefts happened on Lockwood Drive, Stewart Lane and Columbia Pike. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13400 block of Shady Knoll Drive early June 9. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8700 block of Colesville Road between 10 p.m. May 29 and noon June 10.
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive between 9 a.m. June 7 and 11 a.m. June 8. It was recovered June 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1600 block of Flora Lane between 4:30 p.m. June 9 and 11:30 a.m. June 10. Force was reported.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road between 4 p.m. June 5 and 9 a.m. June 6.
- A vehicle was taken in the 300 block of Domer Avenue between 5 p.m. June 4 and 12:40 a.m. June 5. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered June 5.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2800 block of Shanandale Drive between 9:30 p.m. June 5 and 5:30 a.m. June 6. The vehicle was recovered June 9.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 3300 block of Teagarden Circle between 6 p.m. June 5 and 8 a.m. June 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard between 8:30 p.m. June 8 and 9 a.m. June 9.
- Three vehicles were taken from Audi of Silver Spring in the 3100 block of Automobile Boulevard early June 10. Force was reported. Keys were taken and used to steal the vehicles.
Carjackings
- Someone stole a man’s vehicle in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue early June 7. The carjacker displayed a weapon. The vehicle was recovered the next day.
- Someone assaulted a man and stole his vehicle in the 1400 block of Fenwick Lane around 2 p.m. June 7.
- Someone stole a man’s vehicle in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive around 9:30 a.m. on June 6. The carjacker displayed a weapon.
Armed robberies
- Four people stole property from a man in the 8100 block of Fenton Street early June 9. The robbers displayed weapons.
- Someone stole merchandise from Footlocker inside Ellsworth Place in the 8600 block of Colesville Road around 3:45 p.m. June 11. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Two people stole money and property from a man in the 8600 block of Piney Branch Road around 10 p.m. June 10. One of the robbers attacked the man and displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from the Whole Foods Market in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue around 6:20 p.m. June 10. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 10100 block of Apple Ridge Road between 2:50 p.m. June 9 and 6:20 a.m. June 10. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from four vehicles between June 7 and 9. The thefts happened on Hoover Farm Drive, Cessna Avenue and Rickenbacker Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Ridgeline Drive and Club House Road between 8:45 p.m. June 6 and 7:30 a.m. June 7.
- A vehicle was taken in the 19600 block of Hoover Farm Drive between 8 p.m. June 7 and 6:30 a.m. June 8.
Weapons offense
- A weapons offense occurred in the area of Club House and Watkins Mill roads around 11:15 p.m. June 11.
Strong-arm robbery
- Two people assaulted two boys and stole their property in the area of Club House Road and Montgomery Village Avenue around 8:30 a.m. June 7.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com