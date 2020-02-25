Police blotter: Three vehicle thefts, two armed robberies in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between Feb. 9 and 15
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 16700 block of Frontenac Terrace between noon on Feb. 12 and 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 11400 block of Patriot Lane between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 10 and 15. Affected streets included Abilene Drive, Colston Drive and West Lennox Street. Force was reported in one case.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 6 and 11. Affected streets included Highland Avenue, Moorland Lane and Clarendon Road.
Property was taken from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Laird Place between 11:50 a.m. and noon on Feb. 11.
Property was taken from two vehicles between 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. One theft occurred in the 10300 block of Fleming Avenue and the other occurred in the 5700 block of Cheshire Drive.
Two people took money and property from vehicles between 2:48 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. The thefts occurred in the 5300 block of Duvall Drive and the 5300 block of Friendship Boulevard. Force was reported.
Money and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 10 and 13. Affected streets included Dudley Lane, Bristol Square Lane, Friars Road, Armat Drive and Brooke Drive. Force was reported in three cases.
Money and property were taken from three vehicles between 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Affected streets included Alloway Court, Corral Drive and Whiterim Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 3800 block of Thornapple Street between 10 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. It was recovered on Feb. 12.
Residential burglaries
Property was taken from a home in the 6700 block of Greentree Road between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 13. A door was reported to have been left unlocked.
Property was taken from a home in the 10800 block of Barn Wood Lane between 3 and 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
Money, property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 8 and 14. Affected streets included East West Highway, Fidler Lane, Thayer Avenue, Piney Branch Road, Wayne Avenue and Bottleworks Lane. Force was reported in multiple cases.
Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 10. The thefts occurred in the 8900 block of Ellsworth Court and the 8900 block of Manchester Road.
Property and vehicle parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 10 and 12. Affected streets included Mount Pisgah Road, Cottrell Terrace, Arbor Hill Drive and Columbia Pike. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
A vehicle was taken in the 1100 block of Quebec Street between around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 4 a.m. on Feb. 12. Force was reported.
A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 12.
A vehicle was taken in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard between 11 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.
Armed robbery
A person assaulted a man and took his property while displaying a weapon in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1:04 p.m. on Feb. 13.
A person took money from a man and displayed a weapon in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive around 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Commercial burglary
Medication was taken from Little Acorn Pharmacy at 11161 New Hampshire Ave. early on Feb. 10. Force was reported.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com