Police Blotter: Three vehicle thefts, multiple robberies in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police Feb. 23 through 29
Rockville area
Thefts from vehicles
• Property and vehicle parts were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 21 and 28. Affected streets included Besley Court, Crookston Lane and Twinbrook Parkway. Force was reported.
• Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8200 block of Jeb Stuart Road between 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Vehicle thefts
• A vehicle was taken in the 12200 block of Devilwood Drive between 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 25. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked.
• A vehicle was taken in the 2300 block of Stratton Drive between 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 25. A key was reported to be left inside.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 23 and 25. Affected streets included Daniel Road, Bradley Lane, Colston Drive, Washington Avenue and Derby Ridge Lane.
• Property was taken from two vehicles between 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 24. The thefts occurred in the 7400 block of Arlington Road and the 2700 block of Daniel Road. Force was reported in one case.
• Property was taken from multiple vehicles between 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 and 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 29. Affected streets included Meadowneck Court, Pratt Place, Meredith Avenue and Capitol View Avenue.
• Money and property were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 23 and 25. The thefts occurred in the 4500 block of Willard Avenue and the 4400 block of Boxwood Road. Force was reported in one case.
Strong-arm robbery
• Someone took property from a woman in the area of Woodglen Drive and Security Lane around 8:33 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Commercial burglaries
• Property was taken from Quincy’s South Bar & Grille at 11401 Woodglen Drive around 6:39 a.m. on Feb. 29.
• Money and medication were taken from Kensington Pharmacy at 3737 University Blvd. West early on Feb. 28. Force was reported.
Commercial robbery
• Someone took merchandise from the Sunoco gas station at 6060 Montrose Road around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 29.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
• Property was taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 20 and 27. Affected streets included Ellsworth Drive, Bonifant Street, Thayer Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
• Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 27. Affected streets included Highland Drive, Russell Road, Pinecrest Circle, Woodland Drive and White Oak Drive.
• Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of Garland Avenue between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Force was reported.
• Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 1500 block of November Circle between 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 26. Force was reported.
• Property was taken from a vehicle in the 200 block of Ironwood Manor Drive between 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 24. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
• A dirt bike was taken in the 7500 block of Blair Road early on Feb. 23.
• A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of Duvawn Place around 8:23 p.m. on Feb. 27. The key was reported left in the ignition.
• A vehicle was taken in the 900 block of Daleview Drive around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 29. The vehicle was reported left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
Strong-arm robberies
• Multiple people assaulted a man and took his property in the 8100 block of Fenton Street early on Feb. 29.
• Someone assaulted a boy and took his property in the 8900 block of Colesville Road around 4 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Aggravated assaults
• Someone with a weapon committed an aggravated assault in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 29.
• Two people assaulted a man and took property from his vehicle in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street early on Feb. 25. One of the robbers had a weapon.
