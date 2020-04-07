Police Blotter: Three vehicle thefts in Silver Spring
Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 22 and 28
By Dan Schere
| Published:
Rockville area
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Hughes Landscaping at 16111 Morrow Road between 4 p.m. on March 20 and 6:45 a.m. on March 23.
Bethesda area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between March 20 and 28. Affected streets included Talbot Street, Sundale Drive, Milford Avenue and Pinehurst Circle.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 21 and 26. Affected streets included Adams Drive, Nimitz Road and University Boulevard West. Force was reported in one case.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Marinelli Road between 1:30 p.m. on March 26 and 9:30 a.m. on March 27. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Westpath Way between 8:30 a.m. and noon on March 24.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between March 22 and 25. One theft occurred in the 10800 block of Whiterim Drive and the other was in the 10200 block of Chapel Road.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken in the 9900 block of Potomac Manors Drive between 10 a.m. on March 8 and 3:30 p.m. on March 22. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from multiple vehicles between March 22 and 28. Affected streets included Eastern Drive, Thayer Avenue, East West Highway, Cameron Hill Court, Spring Street, Ellsworth Drive, and Cameron Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between March 22 and 26. Affected streets included Pennydog Court, Burton Street, Warren Street and Lyttonsville Road.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace between 7 p.m. on March 26 and 8 a.m. on March 27. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9600 block of Mount Pisgah Road between 8 p.m. on March 20 and 9 a.m. on March 21. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from three vehicles between March 24 and 26. Affected streets included Chilton Drive, Palermo Drive and Pretoria Drive.
- Vehicle parts were taken from a vehicle in the 13500 block of Greencastle Ridge Terrace between 6 p.m. on March 26 and 6 a.m. on March 27. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 800 block of Eastern Drive between 1 p.m. on March 21 and 8:30 a.m. on March 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue between 8:45 and 9 p.m. on March 26. It was reportedly left unlocked and running with the key in the ignition.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10100 block of Brock Drive between 11:20 and 11:30 a.m. on March 27.
Commercial burglary
- Property was taken from Check Cash Depot at 7900 Georgia Ave. early on March 23. Force was reported.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from the shed at a home in the 2800 block of Shanandale Drive between noon on March 24 and 9 a.m. on March 25. Force was reported.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com