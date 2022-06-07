Police Blotter: Thefts reported at Rockville gun store; two armed carjackings in Silver Spring area

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 22 and 28. The thefts happened on Colston Drive, 16th Street and East West Highway. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive between 2 p.m. May 24 and noon May 25.
- Property was taken from four vehicles between May 21 and 27. The thefts happened in the area of Friendship Boulevard and Western Avenue, River Road, Wisconsin and Western avenues and the area of N. Park and Willard avenues. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 6300 block of Windermere Circle early May 22.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8100 block of Inverness Ridge Road between 1 a.m. May 20 and 4:30 p.m. May 24.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 11800 block of Coakley Circle around 8:15 p.m. May 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6600 block of Boxford Way between 5:30 a.m. May 24 and 3:45 p.m. May 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6000 block of Kirby Road between 10 p.m. May 27 and 8 a.m. May 28. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key left inside. It was recovered May 29.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7600 block of Newmarket Drive early May 28. It was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 6100 block of Wayside Drive between 11:30 p.m. May 21 and 9 a.m. May 22. It was recovered May 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9900 block of Conestoga Way early May 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10600 block of River Oaks Lane early May 27. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole property from a man and displayed a weapon in the 4500 block of Willard Avenue around 1:30 p.m. May 25.
Vandalism
- Someone spray-painted graffiti in the 10400 block of Connecticut Avenue between 7 p.m. May 25 and 7 a.m. May 26.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 7:30 p.m. May 23 and 9 a.m. May 24. The thefts happened in the area of Crabbs Branch Way and Gramercy Boulevard and the 8000 block of Gramercy Boulevard.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 14400 block of Pebble Hill Lane between midnight and 7 a.m. May 18. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Crabbs Branch Way and Gramercy Boulevard between 8 p.m. May 23 and 5:30 a.m. May 24. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered May 25.
Theft
- Someone stole merchandise from Atlantic Guns in the 15800 block of Frederick Road around 7 p.m. May 26.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money, property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 20 and 28. The thefts happened on Kennett, 16th and 13th streets; Georgia, Eastern, Silver Spring and Thayer avenues; and Blair Mill and Colesville roads. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 8800 block of 16th Street between 10 a.m. May 22 and 7 a.m. May 23. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between May 22 and 26. Affected streets included Stirling and Portland roads, Markham Street, Meurilee Lane and Elton Drive. Force was reported in four cases.
- Money, property and a part were taken from multiple vehicles between May 19 and 27. The thefts happened on Oak Leaf and Downs drives, Tech Road and Heather Hollow Circle. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 14100 block of Castle Boulevard between 3 and 8 a.m. May 23. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Fenton Street early May 22.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Thayer Avenue between 10 p.m. May 24 and 4 p.m. May 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace around 10:30 a.m. May 23. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Avenuel Road and Northampton Drive between 6 p.m. May 16 and 9:30 a.m. May 23.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive between 11 p.m. May 24 and 7:50 a.m. May 25.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11700 block of Old Columbia Pike around 10:15 p.m. May 27.
Armed carjackings
- Two people assaulted a male driver and stole his vehicle in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Adelphi Road around 6:30 a.m. May 22. One of the thieves displayed a weapon. The vehicle was recovered later that day.
- Two males stole a vehicle from a man in the 14100 block of Old Columbia Pike around 10:40 p.m. May 26. One of the thieves displayed a weapon.
Commercial burglary
- Money was taken from Takoma OldTown Auto Service Center in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue around 9:40 p.m. May 24. Force was reported.
Strong-arm robbery
- Five people assaulted two adults and took their property in the 900 block of Bonifant Street early May 22.
Aggravated assault
- An aggravated assault occurred in the 11100 block of Lockwood drive around 10:15 p.m. May 28. The attacker displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 17100 block of King James Way between 8 p.m. May 26 and 7:45 a.m. May 27. Force was reported.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between May 23 and 27. The thefts happened on Dakota Drive, Shady Grove Road and Polara Place. Force was reported in three cases.
- Property was taken from two vehicles in the area of Watkins Mill Road and Crested Iris Drive between May 20 and 23. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from three vehicles between May 20 and 26. The thefts happened on Airpark Road, Cross Country Court and Rickenbacker Drive. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the first block of Teachers Way between 5 and 10:15 a.m. May 26. It was recovered May 26.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9100 block of Bobwhite Circle between midnight and 11 a.m. May 27.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10200 block of Kindly Court between 4 a.m. May 22 and 12:30 p.m. May 23. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on May 24.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a man in the area of Muncaster Mill and Redland roads around 6 a.m. May 26. The attacker displayed a weapon.
