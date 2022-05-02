Police Blotter: Thefts reported at massage studio in Bethesda, vape shop in North Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8900 block of Maine Avenue between 2 and 2:30 p.m. April 9.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Battery Lane early April 16. Force was reported.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Lawrence Avenue between 9 p.m. April 14 and 4 p.m. April 15.
- Money, property and a part were taken from four vehicles between April 9 and 12. The thefts happened on Rockville Pike, Brewer House Circle, Kings Riding Way and Weymouth Street. Force was reported in one case.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Rock Forest Drive between 5:30 p.m. April 14 and 11:30 a.m. April 15. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of 16th Street between 1 p.m. April 11 and 8:30 a.m. April 12.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Bradley Boulevard between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 13. The vehicle was recovered a week later.
- A vehicle was taken from a home in the 3600 block of Decatur Avenue between 5 p.m. April 13 and 6:45 a.m. April 14. The vehicle was recovered April 14.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10500 block of Rockville Pike early April 12. It was recovered the next day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4400 block of S. Park Avenue around 7 p.m. April 11. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Elements Massage in the 6700 block of Wisconsin Avenue early April 10. Force was reported.
- Two people stole merchandise from Vandad Vape in the 11400 block of Woodglen Drive around 6 a.m. April 12. Force was reported.
- Merchandise was taken from Fashion Craft Cleaners in the 5400 block of Westbard Avenue between 5 p.m. April 4 and 6:30 a.m. April 5.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 400 block of Denham Road between 1 p.m. April 9 and 4 a.m. April 10.
- A part was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Needwood Road between 2 and 3 p.m. April 14. Force was reported.
Residential burglary
- Property was taken from a home in the 14200 block of Darnestown Road between 5 and 10:20 p.m. April 16. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from three vehicles between April 10 and 16. The thefts happened on Wayne Avenue, 13th Street and Georgia Avenue.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between 3 p.m. April 10 and 8:15 a.m. April 11. The thefts happened on Belvedere Boulevard, Caroline Avenue and Hildarose Drive. Force was reported.
- Two people stole property and parts from multiple vehicles between April 8 and 13. The thefts happened on University Boulevard East, Manchester and Piney Branch roads. Force was reported in four cases.
- Parts were taken from three vehicles between April 7 and 14. The thefts happened in the 10000 through 10100 blocks of Renfrew Road and the 1200 block of Schindler Drive. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between April 10 and 12. The thefts happened in the 1700 block of January Drive and the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Lane between 8 p.m. April 11 and 10 a.m. April 12. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 12900 block of Serpentine Way around 11 a.m. April 16. The vehicle was recovered five days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 3400 block of Gateshead Manor Way between 8:40 p.m. April 14 and 6:30 a.m. April 15.
Shots fired
- Shots were fired in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 6:20 p.m. April 12.
Weapons offense
- Someone was charged with a weapons offense during a traffic stop in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 8:55 p.m. April 13.
Aggravated assault
- A man was charged with committing an aggravated assault in the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. April 14. The man allegedly displayed a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 15200 block of Siesta Key Way between April 9 and 13.
- Property and parts were taken from four vehicles between April 1 and 11. The thefts happened on Begonia Way, Rickenbacker Drive and Shady Spring Place. Force was reported.
