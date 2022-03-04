Police Blotter: Thefts reported at DePandi, Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Chevy Chase

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Ross Court between 1 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. The thefts happened in the 7600 block of Wisconsin Avenue and the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue. Force was reported in one case.
- Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 1 and 18. The thefts happened on Grosvenor Place, Nebel Street, Parklawn Drive, Broad Street, Dickens Avenue, Brewer House Road and Fleming Avenue. Force was reported in three cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. The thefts happened in the 5800 block of Oxford Road and the 6200 block of Brookside Drive.
- Property and parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Feb. 14 and 18. The thefts happened on Walton Road, Lenox Road, Huntington Parkway, Millwood Road, Park Lane, Clearwood Road, Rayburn Road, Wilmett Road, Page Avenue, Wadsworth Drive, Friars Road, Southwick Street, Shelton Street, Bulls Run Parkway and Topeka Street. Force was reported in multiple cases.
- Parts were taken from a vehicle in the 10400 block of Fernwood Road between 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 18. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 8300 block of Turnberry Court between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8100 block of Kerry Lane between 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 16. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the area of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 13. It was reportedly left unlocked and running. The vehicle was recovered two days later.
- A vehicle was taken in the 10400 block of Montrose Avenue between 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 15. It was recovered on Feb. 19.
- A motorcycle was taken in the 4700 block of Willard Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5100 block of Lawton Drive between 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. It was recovered on Feb. 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4700 block of Willard Avenue between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Commercial thefts
- Eight males stole merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 13.
- Two males stole merchandise from DePandi in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 17. Force was reported.
- Two people stole merchandise from Terrapin bicycles in the 4900 block of Auburn Avenue between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
- Money and property were taken from AcquaLuxe Nails Spa in the 5300 block of Western Avenue early on Feb. 19. Force was reported.
Armed robbery
- Someone stole money from the Exxon gas station in the 7900 block of Old Georgetown Road around 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. The robber displayed a weapon.
Vandalism
- Someone spray painted graffiti on the property at The Fallswood condominiums between 3 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 9000 block of Paddock Lane between 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Burglary
- Money was taken from the National Sikh Center in the 13800 block of Travilah Road early on Feb. 18. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from four vehicles between Feb. 13 and 18. The thefts happened on Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring Avenue, Park Valley Road and 2nd Avenue. Force was reported in two cases.
- Property and parts were taken from three vehicles between Feb. 14 and 17. The thefts happened on Grace Church Road, Belvedere Boulevard and McKenney Avenue. Force was reported.
- Property and a part were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 17 and 19. The thefts happened in the area of Tech Road and Columbia Pike, and the 11400 block of Stewart Lane. Force was reported in one case.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 700 block of Twin Holly Lane early on Feb. 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8200 block of Fenton Street between 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 16. It was recovered on Feb. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Silver Spring Avenue between 10 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 16.
- A vehicle was taken in the 600 block of Dale Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Highland Drive between 7 and 7:48 a.m. on Feb. 16. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane between 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 and 8 a.m. on Feb. 13.
- A vehicle was taken in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive around 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 14. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key in the ignition.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4300 block of Leatherwood Terrace between 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 15. It was recovered on Feb. 17.
Weapons offense
- Two people allegedly committed a weapons offense during a traffic stop in the area of Bonifant and Fenton streets early on Feb. 15. They were arrested.
Bank robbery
- Someone stole money from the M&T Bank in the 12200 block of Tech Road around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 18. The robber implied that he had a weapon.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9800 block of Mahogany Drive between 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 19.
- Property and a part were taken from a vehicle in the 19300 block of Club House Road between 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. Force was reported.
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Feb. 14 and 18. The thefts happened in the 18500 block of Flower Hill Way and the area of Flower Hill Way and Mountain Laurel Lane. Force was reported.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Commercial burglaries
- Property was taken from Montgomery County Division of Highway Services in the 17000 block of Crabbs Branch Way early on Feb. 12.
- Merchandise was stolen from 3 Star Beer & Wine in the 18500 block of Woodfield Road early on Feb. 19. Force was reported.
