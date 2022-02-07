Police Blotter: Thefts reported at CVS Pharmacies in Bethesda, Silver Spring

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington)
Thefts from vehicle
- Property and a part were taken from four vehicles between Jan. 15 and 21. The thefts happened on Dupont Avenue, Garfield Avenue, Wildwood Road and Culver Street. Force was reported in two cases.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 8500 block of 16th Street between 8 a.m. on Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. It was recovered on Jan. 21.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8400 block of 16th Street early on Jan. 16. The victim told police they dropped the key. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 2800 block of East West Highway between 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 4000 block of Franklin Street between 10 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. It was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 11900 block of Parklawn Place between 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 20. A key was reportedly left inside.
- A vehicle was taken in the 5600 block of Madison Street between 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 20. A key fob was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered on Jan. 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 8600 block of Rayburn Road early on Jan. 20. A key was reportedly left inside. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
- A vehicle was taken in the 7800 block of Stratford Road between midnight and 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 20. It was reportedly left unlocked with a spare key inside.
Commercial thefts
- Two people stole medication, pharmaceuticals and cash from the CVS Pharmacy in the 3700 block of University Boulevard West on Jan. 19. One robber allegedly displayed a handgun and ordered an employee to the ground.
- Someone stole money and merchandise from a 7-Eleven in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike around 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.
- Someone stole money and merchandise from Randolph Beer & Wine in the 5400 block of Randolph Road around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. The robber implied that he had a weapon.
- Someone stole money from Rodman’s in the 5100 block of Nicholson Lane around 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 22. The robber assaulted an employee and implied that he had a weapon.
- Someone stole money from Dessange Salon in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue between 8:50 and 9:03 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Rockville area (including Rockville, North Potomac, Darnestown, Poolesville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property was taken from three vehicles between 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 20. The thefts happened on Georgetown Drive, Regency Drive and Raymond Lane.
Vehicle theft
- A vehicle was taken in the 100 block of Travilah Crest Terrace between 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 and midnight on Jan. 12. Force was reported.
Carjacking
- Multiple people assaulted a man, and took his money and vehicle in the area of Crabbs Branch Way and Indianola Drive around 10 p.m. on Jan. 17. The vehicle was recovered five days later.
Burglaries
- Property was stolen from B’nai Israel Congregation in the 6300 block of Montrose Road early on Jan. 20. Force was reported.
- Someone stole money from a construction site in the 12500 block of Parklawn Drive between 7 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 22. Force was reported.
Silver Spring area (including Silver Spring, Fairland, Burtonsville)
Thefts from vehicles
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Cameron Street between 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 21.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 9500 block of Saginaw Street between 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.
- Money, property and a part were taken from three vehicles between 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. The thefts happened in the 500 block of Domer Avenue and the 9100 block of Glenville Road. Force was reported in two cases.
- Money and property were taken from two vehicles in the 400 block of East Shaw Avenue between 4:30 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard between 10 p.m. on Jan. 19 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 400 block of East Indian Spring Drive between 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. It was reportedly left unlocked. The vehicle was recovered on Jan. 17.
- A vehicle was taken in the 9700 block of Hedin Drive between 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside. The vehicle was recovered on Jan. 19.
- A vehicle was taken in the 500 block of Randolph Road between 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Armed robberies
- Two people stole pharmaceuticals and medications from the CVS Pharmacy in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue around 5 p.m. Jan. 17. One of the robbers displayed a handgun, according to police.
- Someone stole money and property from a man in the 1800 block of Staley Manor Drive around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 20. The robber displayed a weapon.
- Someone robbed the Sandy Spring Bank in the 3500 block of Spencerville Road around 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 18. The robber implied that he had weapons.
Commercial burglaries
- Merchandise was taken from The Beauty Center at 11273 New Hampshire Ave. around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 22. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from Meadows Farms Nurseries & Landscape in the 15900 block of Old Columbia Pike between 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. Force was reported.
Gaithersburg area (including Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village)
Thefts from vehicles
- Parts were taken from two vehicles between Jan. 13 and 20. The thefts happened in the 9100 block of Gaither Road and the 17000 block of Amity Drive. Force was reported.
- Property was taken from a vehicle in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road between midnight and 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 16.
- Money and property were taken from a vehicle in the 19200 block of Chennault Way between 5 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 19. Force was reported.
Vehicle thefts
- A vehicle was taken in the 9000 block of Snouffer School Road early on Jan. 19. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running. It was recovered on Jan. 20.
- A vehicle was taken in the 18700 block of Mooney Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked with a key inside.
- Two vehicles were taken from the 7900 block of Beechcraft Avenue between Jan. 17 and 19. A key was reportedly left inside each vehicle. One of the vehicles was recovered on Jan. 17.
Aggravated assault
- Someone assaulted a boy in the 17000 block of King James Way around 11 p.m. on Jan. 22. The attacker displayed a weapon.
